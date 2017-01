BOSTON (CBS) – A three-story building collapsed in Roxbury Monday night.

Firefighters say the second and third floor of the Winthrop Street building, which is under construction, fell down.

Debris crashed into the adjacent building causing minor damage.

Appears building was under construction, collapsed on one side. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/3r4mCPbbzA — Louisa Moller (@LouisaMoller) January 24, 2017

The fire department says no one was injured or evacuated from the building.

Investigators are trying to figure out if the storm contributed to the collapse.