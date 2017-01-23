Boston To Study Municipal ID Card Plan

BOSTON (AP) — The city of Boston will consider a plan to issue municipal identification cards, an idea that other cities have used to help immigrants and the homeless.

Mayor Marty Walsh said the city is seeking a consultant to study the feasibility of creating city ID cards that could be used to access the city’s services, banks and cultural institutions.

The plan would aim to help those who face obstacles getting other forms of government ID, including immigrants who entered the country illegally.

Walsh said in a statement Monday that he is committed to creating a more inclusive city.

The city plans to hire a consultant for the six-month study by the end of March.

Municipal ID programs began in 2007 in New Haven, Connecticut, and have expanded to about 10 cities.