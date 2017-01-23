Ashland Native Dies After Collapsing During Workout At New Mexico Air Force Base

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of an airman at Cannon Air Force Base in eastern New Mexico who died after collapsing while exercising.

The base says 26-year-old Senior Airman Deanna Richards of Ashland, Massachusetts, collapsed on Friday morning and was brought to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of the death is under investigation.

She worked as an operations management journeyman at the Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron.

A memorial service is planned Wednesday at the base chapel.

Richards is survived by her mother, father and two brothers.