Woman Dead After Car Crash In Methuen

METHUEN (CBS) — One woman was killed and three others injured following a single-car crash early Sunday morning in Methuen.

Methuen Police say a car, driven by Jacleyn Leclerc of Peabody, was moving northbound on Milk Street shortly after 3 a.m. when it left the roadway and struck a telephone pole.

Authorities say 23-year-old Jennifer Montanez of Waterbury, Connecticut, was a rear-seat passenger in the vehicle. She was transported to Holy Family Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A second passenger, 28-year-old Jessenia Ramos of Peabody, was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

Leclerc and a third passenger, 29-year-old Jessenia Montanez of Methuen, were both transported to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the accident and say alcohol appears to have been a factor.