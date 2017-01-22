LOOK: Twitter Reacts To Tom Brady’s Massive Sideline Jacket

When Tom Brady does something the world, and especially the internet, are never lacking on the commentary front. So suffice it to say, when CBS’ cameras panned to Brady on the sideline donning a massive jacket to keep warm and dry on a cold, rainy night in Foxboro, the internet was set ablaze with pithy jokes about Brady’s outerwear.
Of course, there were a few DeflateGate jokes sprinkled in.
But most were pretty funny and harmless.
Whatever Brady’s doing, it’s clearly working. The Patriots have led the Steelers all night and Brady put up 222 yards and two TDs in the first half.