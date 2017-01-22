LOOK: Twitter Reacts To Tom Brady’s Massive Sideline Jacket

Bryan Altman

When Tom Brady does something the world, and especially the internet, are never lacking on the commentary front. So suffice it to say, when CBS’ cameras panned to Brady on the sideline donning a massive jacket to keep warm and dry on a cold, rainy night in Foxboro, the internet was set ablaze with pithy jokes about Brady’s outerwear.

So THAT's what's keeping Tom warm pic.twitter.com/KoROzhZmkf — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 23, 2017

Why is Tom Brady wearing a grill cover as a jacket? 😂 pic.twitter.com/qtir2tyGgy — Michael Hice (@Michael_Hice) January 23, 2017

Of course, there were a few DeflateGate jokes sprinkled in.

Tom Brady so scarred from #deflategate he's even inflating his jacket. Not taking any chances. #TomBrady pic.twitter.com/YAyELTsKpm — David (@dsilva_714) January 23, 2017

But most were pretty funny and harmless.

tom brady's jacket was provided by the lady gaga collection. pic.twitter.com/6yRgr7CSFy — Shane (@shanemarzola) January 23, 2017

I see Tony Stark got Tom Brady that Hulk-buster jacket he promised. pic.twitter.com/inXRQfqu07 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 23, 2017

Tom Brady out here looking like Goomba from the Super Mario Bros movie pic.twitter.com/h0A06jwXp7 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 23, 2017

Tom Brady's jacket is multiplying pic.twitter.com/UcCJftIVhr — Danny (@recordsANDradio) January 23, 2017

Whatever Brady’s doing, it’s clearly working. The Patriots have led the Steelers all night and Brady put up 222 yards and two TDs in the first half.