Weather Alert: Nor'easter Hits Monday and Tuesday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Pet Parade: Save A Dog

January 22, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Breana Pitts, Dogs, Pet Adoption, Pets, Save A Dog, Sudbury

BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption from Save A Dog in Sudbury were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Save A Dog brought in two dogs that were part of a group of eight brought in from a hoarding situation in West Virginia. They will need a lot of TLC, with some of them needing additional nutrition and dental help.

Buster. (WBZ-TV)

Buster. (WBZ-TV)

Buster is a seven-year-old “Schnoodle,” a schnauser-poodle mix. He’s neutered, very friendly, and ready for his forever home! Save A Dog says he needs new parents with lots of energy to match him, and probably without young kids.

Sandy. (WBZ-TV)

Sandy. (WBZ-TV)

Sandy is a Chihuahua, around five years old and weighing only about five pounds. She’s a cuddlebug–she loves to sit in your lap! She’s going to need a teeth cleaning, but is being spayed this week and will be ready to be adopted. She should go to a home with no children, as she’s very tiny!

For more information, visit SaveADog.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia