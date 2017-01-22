Pet Parade: Save A Dog

BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption from Save A Dog in Sudbury were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Save A Dog brought in two dogs that were part of a group of eight brought in from a hoarding situation in West Virginia. They will need a lot of TLC, with some of them needing additional nutrition and dental help.

Buster is a seven-year-old “Schnoodle,” a schnauser-poodle mix. He’s neutered, very friendly, and ready for his forever home! Save A Dog says he needs new parents with lots of energy to match him, and probably without young kids.

Sandy is a Chihuahua, around five years old and weighing only about five pounds. She’s a cuddlebug–she loves to sit in your lap! She’s going to need a teeth cleaning, but is being spayed this week and will be ready to be adopted. She should go to a home with no children, as she’s very tiny!

For more information, visit SaveADog.org.