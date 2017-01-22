Patriots Live Blog: Slight Drizzle Falling On Foxboro

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

4:38 p.m.: For anybody who’s already looking ahead to Houston, it’s looking like it’ll be the Atlanta Falcons representing the NFC. They are, quite simply, kicking the Packers’ butts up and down the field today. It’s 24-0 at halftime, and that’s appropriately indicative of how one-sided the game has been.

So, if you were hoping for a Patriots-Packers Super Bowl rematch from the ’90s, it looks like you won’t get your wish.

4 p.m.: Good afternoon and thank you for checking in with today’s AFC Championship Game live blog. All those months of offseason chatter, the boiling training camp practices, all 16 weeks of the season — they all converge right here, today, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

It’s a game of serious magnitude, of course, and it will all be covered right here in the live blog.

The conditions roughly two-and-a-half hours before kickoff are a bit wet. It’s not raining, per se, but it’s definitely spitting. In technical terms, it’s somewhere between a no-wiper situation in the car and a first setting on the wipers.

Once the game begins, the Patriots are expected to have their full complement of receivers available.

Patriots Martellus Bennett, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell – all listed as quest. – all are expected to play today vs. Steelers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2017

As for the rest of the pregame news, check back right here. Inactives will be announced around 5 p.m. ET, and then we’ll have live updates and analysis throughout the game.