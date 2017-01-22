WBZ4[1]
Weather Alert: Nor'easter Hits Monday and Tuesday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Kraft: ‘High-Level’ NFL Employees Advised Against Bill Belichick Hiring In 2000

January 22, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Bill Belichick, Michael Hurley, New England Patriots, NFL, Robert Kraft, Sports News

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Over the past 15 years, the Patriots have found themselves under the microscope a bit more than most franchises around the league. They became the first franchise to have a first-round pick taken away from them in 2008 (for committing a violation with a minimal impact on gaining an advantage) and then repeated history by losing another first-round pick in 2016 (for committing a violation that has been proven to never have happened).

There’s no question that the Patriots have been subjected to a slightly more strict set of rules than other teams, and there are numerous examples to illustrate that point.

Now, we have somewhat of a glimpse why. Perhaps.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft sat down with the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian for a wide-ranging interview, and in it, he described the process of hiring Belichick back in 2000.

“We had people from the league office, high-level people telling us not to hire him,” Kraft told Guregian. “We had media people sending us press conferences of him from Cleveland … and then it didn’t go well [in the 2000 season]. But I felt a certain sympatico with [Belichick], and it developed.”

It’s interesting, at least, that “high-level” NFL employees would advise against a team hiring a coach. For one, if it’s true, then you have to wonder what would have sparked such involvement. Depending on the timing of the suggestion, perhaps some of the members of the New York-based office would have rather seen him coaching the Jets? Or perhaps they didn’t want Belichick to have a head coaching job if it came from leaving the Jets high and dry by way of napkin resignation?

It’s hard to say for certain, especially considering the messy circumstances through which Belichick left the Jets and joined the Patriots. But that’s one interesting tidbit from Kraft, who’s had his battles with the league office over the years. And now, four Super Bowls (and counting) later, we know it at least dates back to the decision to hire the man who became the most successful head coach of the modern era.

