Keller @ Large: NAACP Boston Chapter President Tanisha Sullivan

BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ political analyst Jon Keller sat down with the new head of the Boston chapter of the NAACP, attorney Tanisha Sullivan, to discuss the issues she will be dealing with in her new role.

Jon noted that Sullivan has been emphasizing business and economic development within economic communities.

“We are particularly interested in continuing our work with organizations around the fight for a living wage, certainly looking to expand pathways to folks who are interested in getting into the trades, but also, particularly interested in making sure that there are access points for folks who have small businesses or even microbusinesses who are interested in accessing capital,” said Sullivan.

Keller brought up the fact that President Donald Trump claimed on the campaign trail that he could do better for the black community than his predecessors, and asked Sullivan what she would tell him is the best thing he could do to help black economic development.

“I think one of the things to recognize is the intersection of economic development with our criminal justice system and also our education system,” she said. “Certainly here in the city of Boston, we are very fortunate to have a very strong public education system. However, we still have challenges when it comes to the elimination of the racial achievement and opportunity gap.”

She said that more investment in areas from early childhood education to trade opportunities would help to prepare students not only for college but also for a career.

Keller and Sullivan also talked about allegations of racism at the Boston Latin School.

