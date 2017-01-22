I-Team: Couple’s ‘Call For Action’ On Chauffeured Limo

BOSTON (CBS) — When Nicole and Richard Crifasi got engaged, they celebrated with a chauffeured ride around Boston in a 1936 Cadillac.

“We’ll never forget that thing,” Richie told us.

The couple wanted to replicate that moment on their wedding day.

“It was at the top of our list of important things that was happening that day,” Nicole explained.

They rented a similar antique car from a local limo company for their wedding but when it was time for Nicole to get to the church, the ride never showed up. That’s when Richie said he went into “complete panic mode.”

Nicole hopped in the front seat of her maid of honor’s car in order to get to the church on time.

“I was more embarrassed than anything else, and a little angry, of course. I missed out that time to take pictures in front of the church with my dad,” said Nicole.

While Richie and Nicole were exchanging vows inside the church the limo arrived, well over an hour late. The newlyweds were able to snap a couple of quick poses with the car, then raced to to their reception. The couple was also disappointed that they didn’t get the champagne toast they were promised.

Upset over the wedding day service, Richie immediately asked for a refund for his $1,170.

“She reimbursed me $125.”

Unsatisfied with that deal, Richie reached out to WBZ.

WBZ’s I-Team is now joining forces with “Call For Action” to resolve consumer disputes just like this. Call For Action is a network of consumer advocates here in Boston and around the country.

“When WBZ got involved it was very swift. She was willing to settle for $895.”

Our I-Team will still be hard at work as your government watchdog holding the powerful accountable. Our work with Call For Action gives us the opportunity to focus on your consumer problems.

If you need someone in your corner on a consumer issue — put the I-Team’s Call 4 Action to work.

Phone: 617-787-7070

Email: WBZCallForAction@cbs.com