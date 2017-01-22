Weather Alert: Nor'easter Hits Monday and Tuesday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Gov. Baker Prepares For State Of The Commonwealth Address

January 22, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Boston, Charlie Baker, Massachusetts, Mike Macklin, state of the commonwealth

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has passed the midway point in his first term and the Republican is getting ready to outline his priorities for the year ahead.

Baker is scheduled to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address to a joint session of the Legislature and a statewide TV audience on Tuesday evening.

The speech comes days after Baker attended the inauguration of President Donald Trump amid questions about how policy changes in the new administration and the possible repeal of the federal Affordable Care Act might affect Massachusetts.

The address also comes just one day before the governor is scheduled to submit his annual state budget proposal to lawmakers.

Baker is widely expected to seek re-election in 2018, though he has yet to make any formal announcement.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Mike Macklin reports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia