BOSTON (CBS) — Police are investigating the death of a man in Dorchester Saturday night.

Authorities say the call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a man, whom police say was in his 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound on Nightingale Street.

The man, who has not been identified, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Boston Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue their search for the gunman.