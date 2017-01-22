Chris Hogan Breaks Patriots Record For Most Receiving Yards In Playoff Game

Bryan Altman

The story of the New England Patriots ever since Tom Brady and Bill Belichick came to town — aside from those two legends of course — has been the team’s “next-man-up” mentality, which has produced stars in big spots from the most unforeseen places.

Against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship game, the latest beneficiary of the Patriot way was Chris Hogan, who set the franchise record for most yard receiving in a playoff game.

Hogan was Brady’s favorite target from the outset, catching seven passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns before the first half came to a close, including a flea flicker that went for a TD to extend the Patriots’ lead even further.

In the second half, Hogan continued his hot start and added 59 more yards to break the record that was previously held by Deion Branch for his 153-yard effort against the Denver Broncos in 2006.

For some perspective, Hogan’s 180-yard output equals 25 percent of his 680 total receiving yards from the 16 games he played during the regular season, and his two touchdowns are half of his four TDs from the regular season as well.

Not bad for an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth University.