Dorchester Man Arrested In Boston Police Cruiser Explosion

SOUTH BOSTON (CBS) — A Dorchester man was arrested Saturday night in connection to the propane tank that exploded under a Boston Police cruiser in a “deliberate act” the night before.

Asim Kieta, 42, was taken into custody without incident after police stopped his car in Charlestown around 9:30 p.m.

The list of charges against him includes possession of an explosive or destructive incendiary device, assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, and arson.

Police said Kieta was walking on West Broadway in South Boston around 8:20 a.m. Friday, and intentionally set the device next to the cruiser. The officer was able to quickly move the cruiser before the propane tank exploded.

Two Boston Police officers were treated for minor injuries resulting from the device, and the cruiser sustained only minor damage.

Earlier Saturday, Police released surveillance photos of a suspect and what was believed to be his vehicle.

Later Saturday night, Kieta’s car was pulled over on Rutherford Avenue in Charlestown by Massachusetts State Police. The street and the nearby ramp to 93 Southbound were temporarily shut down, but the incident wrapped up shortly after when the car was towed away from the scene.

Boston Police said Kieta’s arrest was the result of collaboration between their detectives, the FBI, and members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Kieta is expected to be arraigned Monday morning in South Boston District Court.