Weather Alert: Nor'easter Hits Monday and Tuesday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Dorchester Man Arrested In Boston Police Cruiser Explosion

January 22, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Asim Kieta, Boston Police, South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON (CBS) — A Dorchester man was arrested Saturday night in connection to the propane tank that exploded under a Boston Police cruiser in a “deliberate act” the night before.

Asim Kieta, 42, was taken into custody without incident after police stopped his car in Charlestown around 9:30 p.m.

Police and a bomb squad searched this car after a traffic stop Saturday. (WBZ-TV)

Police and a bomb squad searched this car after a traffic stop Saturday. (WBZ-TV)

The list of charges against him includes possession of an explosive or destructive incendiary device, assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, and arson.

Crime scene tape and evidence markers in the area where a propane tank was placed under a Boston police cruiser. (WBZ-TV)

Crime scene tape and evidence markers in the area where a propane tank was placed under a Boston police cruiser. (WBZ-TV)

Police said Kieta was walking on West Broadway in South Boston around 8:20 a.m. Friday, and intentionally set the device next to the cruiser. The officer was able to quickly move the cruiser before the propane tank exploded.

Flames near a Boston Police cruiser in South Boston. (Image Credit: Tom Kujala)

Flames near a Boston Police cruiser in South Boston. (Image Credit: Tom Kujala)

Two Boston Police officers were treated for minor injuries resulting from the device, and the cruiser sustained only minor damage.

Earlier Saturday, Police released surveillance photos of a suspect and what was believed to be his vehicle.

Police trying to ID this person in connection with explosion in South Boston (BPD photo)

Police trying to ID this person in connection with explosion in South Boston (BPD photo)

Later Saturday night, Kieta’s car was pulled over on Rutherford Avenue in Charlestown by Massachusetts State Police. The street and the nearby ramp to 93 Southbound were temporarily shut down, but the incident wrapped up shortly after when the car was towed away from the scene.

Boston Police said Kieta’s arrest was the result of collaboration between their detectives, the FBI, and members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Kieta is expected to be arraigned Monday morning in South Boston District Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia