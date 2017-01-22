Celtics @ 7: All-Star Snub Latest Motivating Factor For Isaiah Thomas

BOSTON (CBS) — Soon-to-be two-time Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas was snubbed by the fans last week when starters for the mid-season exhibition were announced, and he felt it. So did Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook.

Saturday’s “Celtics @ 7” on 98.5 The Sports Hub discussed Thomas’s increased motivation to prove his doubters wrong, and host Adam Kaufman questioned why the MVP candidate takes everything quite so personally. He also looked at Thomas’s ceiling as a member of the C’s.

Celts TV voice Mike Gorman from CSN joined the show for much of the hour to delve into those topics, challenges facing the team going forward, whether he’d deal the Nets’ 2017 draft pick, and which team may scare him in the East – other than Cleveland or Toronto.

And, of course, a lengthy conversation on whether Carmelo Anthony would be a good fit in Boston.

Enjoy the full show podcast below!

