Acton Police Arrest State Trooper On DUI Charge

ACTON (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police say a trooper was arrested early Sunday on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a release that 41-year-old Trooper Angela Guerrera was stopped by Acton Police at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Main Street in Acton. Guerrera, who was off-duty at the time, was observed allegedly driving in an erratic manner in her personal vehicle.

Guerrera was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence of liquor and failure to stop at a red light. She was booked at the Acton Police Station.

State Police relieved Guerrera of duty, an action that places her on administrative leave pending a formal departmental duty status hearing, which will be held this coming week. She is assigned to the Recruitment Section.