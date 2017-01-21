Reporter’s Notebook: Transfer Of Power Peaceful Following Divisive Election

WASHINGTON (CBS) – While hundreds of thousands of people passed through security checkpoints around the National Mall, I interviewed people in the periphery.

We met Lindsay and Andrew Sullivan – siblings from Mansfield – who “called an audible” and made a last minute trip to Washington, D.C. to witness the inaugural ceremony.

The Obamas depart the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/cKGlDnH0p2 — Lisa Hughes (@LisaWBZ) January 20, 2017

They got tickets from Congressman Joe Kennedy and boarded a train.

What impressed them, and me, was the peaceful transfer of power in America, even after such a divisive election.

Anti-Trump protesters at Union Station in Washington, DC. Say they are building their own movement. pic.twitter.com/Qug9udqZq6 — Lisa Hughes (@LisaWBZ) January 20, 2017

I met protesters who, without bullhorns or anarchist attire, simply wanted to be seen and heard. Peter Farrell told me that he drove his Prius from North Carolina to protest a president in whom he has no faith.

I asked him if he could give Trump a chance. He explained that no, he didn’t believe that Donald Trump could change and that his prior actions – his treatment of women and minorities – were reprehensible.

But the beauty of the peaceful demonstration at Union Station was that Farrell was sharing the space with vocal Trump supporters.

Trump supporter takes stage at anti-Trump rally. Tells crowd to embrace change. pic.twitter.com/FFeWcRJz7l — Lisa Hughes (@LisaWBZ) January 20, 2017

They are feeling a tremendous sense of pride. We saw only one scuffle and it was quickly diffused.

That’s not to say there weren’t some violent protests. Not far off the inaugural parade route, rioters set a limo on fire and broke windows in several businesses. It took police several minutes to get the largest of the violent demonstrations under control. They arrested more than 200 rioters.

The actual inaugural ceremony seemed to go off without a hitch. It was exactly noon when President Trump took the oath of office.

It was surreal (there’s that word again) to see Hillary Clinton watching, just feet away with former President Bill Clinton. Former Presidents, George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter were there, too.

As I write this, the President and First Lady are at the last of the three inaugural balls, their new life just beginning.

Our workday is over. We fly back to Boston on Saturday morning.