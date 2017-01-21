4 Teenagers Injured In Fiery New Hampshire Crash

HOLLIS, N.H. (CBS) – Four teenagers were injured during a fiery crash early Saturday morning in New Hampshire.

An 18-year-old was driving a car with three 15- and 16-year-old girls in it when the car left the road, rolled over and came to a rest in a field on Pine Hill Road in Hollis.

As a result of the crash, which happened just after midnight, the car burst into flames.

The three teenage passengers were able to escape from the car. The driver was pulled out by a resident who came to the scene.

All four people from the car were taken to an area hospital. The driver was treated and released while the passengers remain hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash.