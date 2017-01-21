State Police, Bomb Squad Respond After Car Pulled Over In Charlestown

January 21, 2017 11:09 PM
Filed Under: Bomb Squad, Charlestown, State Police

CHARLESTOWN (CBS) — A bomb squad responded to a car on Rutherford Avenue Saturday night while State Police shut down traffic to the surrounding area.

Police pulled over a grey Toyota Camry at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on Rutherford Avenue. Shortly after, State Police and a bomb squad arrived on scene and blocked off the car.

A police dog searched the vehicle in question. (WBZ-TV)

A police dog searched the vehicle in question. (WBZ-TV)

Rutherford Avenue was closed down, and State Police tweeted that the nearby ramp to 93 Southbound was temporarily shut down. The incident wrapped up shortly, however, when the car was towed away from the scene.

Police kept mum about the situation, not commenting on why the car was taken away or what prompted bomb squads to respond.

The incident comes just a day after a bomb was thrown under a Boston Police cruiser in South Boston.

Boston Police are looking to ID this person in connection with the incident (BPD photo)

Boston Police are looking to ID this person in connection with the incident (BPD photo)

Surveillance image of car that may have been in area of explosion (Image from BPD)

Surveillance image of car that may have been in area of explosion (Image from BPD)

Police, who say the bomb was thrown at the cruiser deliberately, are searching for a suspect who they say may have been driving a dark Toyota sedan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia