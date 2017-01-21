State Police, Bomb Squad Respond After Car Pulled Over In Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN (CBS) — A bomb squad responded to a car on Rutherford Avenue Saturday night while State Police shut down traffic to the surrounding area.

Police pulled over a grey Toyota Camry at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on Rutherford Avenue. Shortly after, State Police and a bomb squad arrived on scene and blocked off the car.

Rutherford Avenue was closed down, and State Police tweeted that the nearby ramp to 93 Southbound was temporarily shut down. The incident wrapped up shortly, however, when the car was towed away from the scene.

Police kept mum about the situation, not commenting on why the car was taken away or what prompted bomb squads to respond.

The incident comes just a day after a bomb was thrown under a Boston Police cruiser in South Boston.

Police, who say the bomb was thrown at the cruiser deliberately, are searching for a suspect who they say may have been driving a dark Toyota sedan.