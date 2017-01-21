Ousted Marshfield Coach Will Return For 2017 Season

MARSHFIELD (CBS) — The coach who supporters call the “Belichick of Marshfield” will return for the high school football team’s 2017 season after he had initially been ousted from the position.

Longtime coach Lou Silva was informed earlier this week that his position as head football coach was open for new applicants. After local outrage and an outpouring of support, Marshfield High principal Robert Keuther announced Silva is now invited back to his job — but he’ll only be staying for one more season. Silva announced he plans to retire at the end of the season.

“Lou Silva has been the face of Marshfield football for over 40 years and he will be able to finish his career at the helm of a program he has worked so hard for,” Keuther said in a statement.

Silva’s reinstatement came after players both past and present rallied in support of him, and a Change.org petition gained nearly 3,000 signatures asking the district to bring Silva back.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to coach one more season and I appreciate the administration for being open minded and willing to allow me to return as head coach,” Silva said in a statement. “At this time, I also want to announce that I will be retiring from coaching at the close of the 2017 season, so I can spend more time with my family. I have been very fortunate to coach so many great young men and to be a part of this tremendous community. Marshfield football means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to start working with the kids.”

In the district’s statement, which includes Silva’s announcement, the district said it will not currently comment further on the matter.

The Change.org petition was updated Saturday to reflect Silva’s re-hiring, calling it a win.

“Today we can declare a victory. We spoke up for a great man and the town listened,” the petition now said. “Coach Silva will once again be back on the sidelines. 2017 will be his farewell year, let’s be by his side for it, just as he’s done for us for so long.”