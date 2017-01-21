Drunk Driver Crashes Across The Street From Norwood Police Department

January 21, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Drunk Driving Crash, Norwood, Norwood Police

NORWOOD (CBS) – Officers responding to a drunk driving crash in Norwood didn’t have to go very far to locate the car involved.

Norwood Police shared a photo of a car that crashed early Saturday morning on Nahatan Street, which is the same street the police department is located on.

In fact, the Norwood Police Department headquarters building can be seen in the background of the crash photo.

Police said the driver, whose identification was not released, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

No one was injured in the crash.

