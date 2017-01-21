Nor’easter Likely To Bring Snow, Rain And Wind To New England Monday

BOSTON (CBS) – The weather is peaceful and unusually mild today. Thanks to some breaks of sunshine over some places, the temperatures will be flirting with 5o degrees.

However, a storm will be brewing over the southern states on Sunday and it is destined to strengthen into a nor’easter for New England on Monday into early Tuesday morning.

An initial weak wave of low pressure will scoot out ahead of the main storm system. Its batch of rain SHOULD primarily pass out south of the region later tomorrow and tomorrow night but its northern fringe COULD brush southern New England mainly south of the Mass Pike with some mist and light showers later tomorrow afternoon and evening.

PATRIOTS FORECAST

While I am not anticipating any heavy rain for tailgating or during the big game, you should be prepared in case some periodic mist and some light showers move over Gillette Stadium.

The northeasterly wind is expected to freshen to 12-25 mph during the game and the temperature will slowly drop just a very few degrees. Roads may be damp or a bit wet for the drive home.

Icing is not likely for most of the region.

NOR’EASTER HEADLINES

Mist and showers will blossom into a steadier and heavier rain during Monday with downpours and strongest wind late in the day into the night. As colder air draining southward from Canada is entrained into the storm circulation, precipitation will have various forms farther north and west of Boston.

A coating to a couple of inches or so of snow is possible closer in but farther out, higher amounts are possible especially over the more elevated locations from northwestern Worcester County north and west.

Even in those areas, some warming would enable a transition from snow to sleet, freezing rain and even rain in many of those spots.

THE WIND FACTOR

Wind will be a big feature of this developing storm. It will ramp up to 12-25 mph tomorrow night then up to 20-40 mph Monday morning then as high as 55 mph in gusts along the coast Monday afternoon into the night.

The wind will drop off after midnight Monday night as the storm center gets closer to southeastern MA and the pressure gradient loosens.

A STORM WATCH over the coastal and offshore waters plus a HIGH WIND WATCH over Cape Cod and the Islands has been posted by the National Weather Service for Monday.

The wind MAY produce some scattered wind damage due to downed branches, limbs and perhaps a few isolated uprooted trees. Seas will build to 10-20 feet on the offshore waters with some high waves up to 10 feet or more crashing on the beaches.

COASTAL CONCERNS

Thankfully, due to the low astronomical high tides this time of the month, only minor coastal flooding is possible as a 2-3 foot storm surge is added to a scheduled 8.2 foot tide.

Splashover is likely on some of the most vulnerable shore roads which may be closed 1-2 hours before to 1-2 hours following the high tide around 8:20pm Monday.

The 9 a.m. high tide Tuesday is scheduled to be about 9.4 feet but the storm surge will be much reduced by then as the storm center will be over southeastern MA and the strong winds will have tracked downeast on the ME coast.

Following the departure of the storm, a brisk west-northwesterly wind will blow for a few days but there will be no intrusion of cold air in the wake of the storm. Temperatures will still be 10 or more degrees above average through Thursday then back closer to normal for late January at the end of the coming week.

We will provide updates as conditions warrant through the rest of the weekend and, of course, during the storm passage.