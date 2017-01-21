Man Arrested After Breaking and Entering, Carjacking In Danvers

January 21, 2017 7:05 PM
Filed Under: breaking and entering, Carjacking, Danvers

DANVERS (CBS) — A Boston man was arrested after police say he broke into a building and carjacked a vehicle that he drove down the breakdown lane on Route 1.

Police arrested Guillermo Jose Torres, 37, at about 3:15 p.m. on Saturday after he was spotted speeding in a stolen vehicle down the breakdown lane on Route 1 in Peabody. Officers say Torres took off in a Ford Explorer after an apparent breaking and entering in Danvers.

State Police pulled over Torres after seeing the stolen vehicle driving in the breakdown lane. Torres reportedly acted aggressively toward an officer, and put up a short struggle before being arrested.

Torres is now charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, using a motor vehicle without authority, resisting arrest, operating on a suspended license, breakdown lane violation and speeding.

