Trump Supporters, Detractors Gathered Respectively For Inauguration Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Across the state, President Donald Trump’s supporters and detractors gathered separately to mark his inauguration in their own ways.

On Friday, numerous groups gathered on the Boston Common to protest Trump’s ushering into the White House. Across the state in Wilbraham, Trump supporters celebrated his inauguration, waving flags and cheering.

For the new President’s supporters, today was a bright spot after a long, tough year. They even got a cake for the occasion.

Supporters of President Trump gather to celebrate in Wilbraham, Mass restaurant pic.twitter.com/XjEIEhUzLf — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) January 20, 2017

“I’m still in awe, shock and awe,” party organizer Joelene Guzzo said. “I just cant even believe it.”

Watching Former President Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama fly away from D.C. in a helicopter was a joyous moment for the supporters in Wilbraham.

“I’m not a fan of Obama, he’s been President for eight years and I didn’t agree with him,” George Reich said. “I hope we can have a new beginning and unite the country.”

The crowd cheered and sang as the Obamas took flight. The town was one of few places in Massachusetts where Trump got more votes than Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

“Tough being a Trump supporter? Yes,” one in Wilbraham said. “We felt like in the minority, but Wilbraham carried Trump and we’re proud of that.”

In Boston, the tone was a little different. Anti-Trump protesters from various groups gathered on the Common to express their dissent for the incoming President the afternoon of the inauguration.

“He’s not my President, he doesn’t stand for any one of my own interests,” a protester said. “I think he stole the election from Hillary.”

SEIU Local 26 strike march and anti-Trump protest on Boston Common. pic.twitter.com/KFC4FKT5hy — Lana Jones (@Lanawbz) January 20, 2017

Protesters said Trump is divisive, inspiring fear in women, LGBTQ people, immigrants, the disability community and more groups. But, they said that unified many people against him.

Strong presence from the #lgbtq community during anti-Trump protest on Boston Common @cbsboston pic.twitter.com/uE0NW0YIr2 — Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) January 20, 2017

“We were … all advocating different issues,” one protester said. “Now those differences are slowly melting away and we’re all facing a larger evil.”

Protesters included union workers with the Northeastern University dining hall, many of whom are immigrants, LGBTQ groups and others against the President.

The protest grew as the night went on and detractors marched through the city’s streets. Chants addressed racial injustice, human rights, gender justice, immigration issues and more. As the protests rumbled into the night, so did larger, more tumultuous ones in Washington D.C.