INAUGURATION DAY: Live Blog | Watch: CBS News Live | Listen: WBZ NewsRadio 1030 | Program | Read More

Trump Supporters, Detractors Gathered Respectively For Inauguration Day

January 20, 2017 5:39 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Inauguration, Protest, Rally

BOSTON (CBS) — Across the state, President Donald Trump’s supporters and detractors gathered separately to mark his inauguration in their own ways.

On Friday, numerous groups gathered on the Boston Common to protest Trump’s ushering into the White House. Across the state in Wilbraham, Trump supporters celebrated his inauguration, waving flags and cheering.

Trump supporters in Wilbraham got a cake with the President's face on it. (WBZ-TV)

For the new President’s supporters, today was a bright spot after a long, tough year. They even got a cake for the occasion.

“I’m still in awe, shock and awe,” party organizer Joelene Guzzo said. “I just cant even believe it.”

Watching Former President Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama fly away from D.C. in a helicopter was a joyous moment for the supporters in Wilbraham.

Trump supporters gathered to watch his inauguration. (WBZ-TV)

“I’m not a fan of Obama, he’s been President for eight years and I didn’t agree with him,” George Reich said. “I hope we can have a new beginning and unite the country.”

The crowd cheered and sang as the Obamas took flight. The town was one of few places in Massachusetts where Trump got more votes than Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

“Tough being a Trump supporter? Yes,” one in Wilbraham said. “We felt like in the minority, but Wilbraham carried Trump and we’re proud of that.”

In Boston, the tone was a little different. Anti-Trump protesters from various groups gathered on the Common to express their dissent for the incoming President the afternoon of the inauguration.

“He’s not my President, he doesn’t stand for any one of my own interests,” a protester said. “I think he stole the election from Hillary.”

Protesters said Trump is divisive, inspiring fear in women, LGBTQ people, immigrants, the disability community and more groups. But, they said that unified many people against him.

“We were … all advocating different issues,” one protester said. “Now those differences are slowly melting away and we’re all facing a larger evil.”

Protesters included union workers with the Northeastern University dining hall, many of whom are immigrants, LGBTQ groups and others against the President.

Trump protesters flooded Boston streets the night of the inauguration. (Photo from WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse)

The protest grew as the night went on and detractors marched through the city’s streets. Chants addressed racial injustice, human rights, gender justice, immigration issues and more. As the protests rumbled into the night, so did larger, more tumultuous ones in Washington D.C.

 

