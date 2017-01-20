INAUGURATION DAY: Live Blog | Watch: CBS News Live | Listen: WBZ NewsRadio 1030 | Program | Read More

Tom Brady Sidesteps Question About Calling President Donald Trump

January 20, 2017 2:09 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — The newly sworn-in president of the United States has not kept secret his allegiance to New England’s football team. In fact, Donald Trump used his ties to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick several times to help garner support during his campaign.

And Thursday night, on the eve of his inauguration, Trump told a crowd that Tom Brady had called him to offer congratulations.

On Friday afternoon, Brady was asked about the phone call. Just two days away from the most important game of the season, Brady opted to not answer the question.

“I don’t have much to say,” Brady answered.

When asked specifically if he made the call, Brady evaded.

Reporter: Did you call him?

Brady: Um. Did I call him?

Reporter: He said you did.

Brady: Yeah. Oh. Let’s talk about football. So …

As for football, Brady spoke of the anticipation that precedes a game of this magnitude.

“I think you just get anxious for games because there’s a big buildup for them and you prepare pretty hard so you get a lot of that … you just want to get out there and play,” Brady said. “Because you feel like you’ve built up the whole week on the practice field, you’ve talked about a lot of situations, and you’ve just got to see how they play out. I think it’s just more anxiousness.”

