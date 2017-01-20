Sneak Peak Of Isaiah Thomas’ New Commercial ‘Possible’

BOSTON (CBS) — The face of the Boston Celtics now has his own commercial, detailing his journey to the NBA.

Celtics fans have fallen in love with Thomas, not just for his All-Star play on the floor but for the chip he carries on his shoulder. That all stems from his incredible path to stardom.

That story will be told in a new ad by the NBA, titled “Isaiah Thomas: Possible,” part of the league’s “This Is Why We Play” campaign. The spot tells the story of how the 5-foot-9 Thomas was constantly doubted throughout his life, but went on to prove all those naysayers wrong by making his dream of becoming a professional basketball player come true.

“When I played basketball I didn’t see height. I felt like I was just as tall as everybody else,” says Thomas. “I’ve been against all odds my whole life. But that’s not going to stop me. It just made me work even harder and made me want to prove them wrong.”

“Isaiah Thomas: Possible” will premiere during the broadcast of the Cavaliers-Spurs game on Saturday night, but fans can get a sneak peak on YouTube:

Thomas is averaging 28.7 points per game for Boston this season, good for fourth in the NBA, including an incredible 10.1 points in the fourth quarter. He was not named an Eastern Conference All-Star starter on Thursday, but will no doubt make the squad when reserves are announced next week.