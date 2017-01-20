Rep. Capuano Meets With Constituents In Lieu of Attending Inauguration

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — After a last-minute decision to skip the Presidential inauguration Friday, Rep. Michael Capuano spent the inaugural morning listening to constituents.

Capuano, D-Somerville, announced in a series of tweets on Jan. 18 he would not attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, but the move was not a protest.

“I’m not boycotting anything, I just chose not to attend,” Capuano said. “My hope is the President is successful and my hope is the President is the best President in the history of the country.

In his announcement that he wouldn’t be attending the inauguration, Capuano said it was because many of his constituents had raised concerns about the country’s future, and he wanted a chance to hear from them.

So many of you have contacted my office to raise concerns about the future of our great country I wanted the opportunity to hear from you — Rep. Michael Capuano (@RepMikeCapuano) January 18, 2017

Over the next four years, Capuano said he doesn’t expect to agree with Trump very often, but hopes he will be a successful leader.

.@mikecapuano says he's missed other inaugurations and it was never "a big deal" until now. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/pk8eOGIxTO — Nicole Jacobs (@NicoleJacobsWBZ) January 20, 2017

“I strongly disagree with what he has done since the campaign, how he has done it. And I don’t expect to be able to agree with him in the next four years very often,” Capuano said. “That’s the way democracy works. But, that doesn’t mean I don’t want him to be a successful President.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Mike Macklin reports