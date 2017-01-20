WBZ4[1]
INAUGURATION DAY: Live Blog | Watch: CBS News Live | Listen: WBZ NewsRadio 1030 | Program | Read More

Randy Moss Tells Kevin Garnett He Would Have Averaged 20 Points A Game In NBA

January 20, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: Area 21, Kevin Garnett, NBA, Randy Moss, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Really, all you need to know is that Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss were in the same room together on Thursday night.

KG welcomed Moss to his Area 21 studio, and as expected, must-see TV followed. The two discussed a number of topics, but the most entertaining part came when the duo chatted about what Moss could have done in the NBA had he picked basketball over football.

From watching Moss catch 50 touchdowns in just four seasons in New England, we know one thing he doesn’t lack is confidence. That carries over to the hardwood, with the 39-year-old proclaiming he could average 10 points and five rebounds a night if he were lacing up some Chuck Taylors today.

In his prime, Moss said he would have dropped 20 points a night.

“Me, personally, I think I could’ve been in the 20s, and that’s being real serious,” he said. “I love the game. I love basketball.”

Moss said his game mimics that of Latrell Sprewell (without the coach-choking, we assume), a former teammate of Garnett’s during his lengthy tenure in Minnesota. While he said he wouldn’t pick basketball over football if given the opportunity to go back in time, Moss said he’s loved the game of basketball since the age of six.

While it’s fun to imagine what Garnett and Moss could have done on the floor together, we’ll just have to settle with them sharing a studio for a few minutes.

