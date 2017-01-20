INAUGURATION DAY: Live Blog | Watch: CBS News Live | Listen: WBZ NewsRadio 1030 | Program | Read More

Patriots Sign Tight End Rob Housler To Future Contract

January 20, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Rob Housler, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are adding depth at a relatively thin position. They signed free-agent tight end Rob Housler to a reserve contract for the 2017 season, ESPN’s Mike Reiss tweeted on Thursday.

Housler is not eligible to play for the Patriots in the current playoffs but will be available for offseason activities leading up to the 2017 season.

Drafted in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2011 NFL Draft, Housler played four seasons in Arizona before splitting time between the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears during the 2015 season. He caught one pass for 52 yards in the Bears’ 2016 preseason game against the Patriots before Chicago eventually cut him at the end of training camp.

The Patriots could be in need of added depth at the tight end position in 2017, with uncertainty surrounding both Martellus Bennett’s future with the team and Rob Gronkowski’s return from back surgery.

The signing of Housler may not wow fans right now, but it’s worth noting that running back Dion Lewis was also signed to a future contract back in 2015 after he had not played in an NFL game since 2012. The Patriots have yet to lose a game with Lewis active.

