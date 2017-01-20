INAUGURATION DAY: Live Blog | Watch: CBS News Live | Listen: WBZ NewsRadio 1030 | Program | Read More

NYPD Recovers Gun Stolen From Bolton Home 20 Years Ago

January 20, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: Bolton, NYPD

BOSTON (CBS) – Police in New York recovered nine guns during a recent investigation, including one that was stolen from a Bolton home nearly 20 years ago.

NYPD officers seized the guns in December from two locations in Brooklyn.

Bolton Police posted about the discovery, noting that one of the weapons was taken during a breaking and entering decades ago.

NYPD officers with guns recovered during a recent arrest. (Image Credit: NYPD)

NYPD officers with guns recovered during a recent arrest. (Image Credit: NYPD)

“We commend the fine work of the 67th Precinct’s officers who were involved in this operation,” Bolton Police said.

NYPD officers arrested 10 people connected to the guns.

