Nor’Easter On the Way Sunday Night Into Tuesday

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s Friday. And our weather is quiet. I, for one, am happy about this. But there’s a storm a brewin’ on the West Coast that will impact the forecast here at home in a big way for the start of next week.

A classic Nor’easter is on the way. Right now, the energy for this system is still out over the Pacific Ocean. Eventually, it will work across the country, tap the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic for moisture and work up the eastern seaboard.

The start of our weekend will be dry. Despite the lack of considerable sun Saturday, our temperatures will be well above average for this time of year, topping out around 50!

Sunday will be mainly cloudy too, and slightly cooler, in the low 40s for highs. The wind is going to shift to blow out of the northeast on Sunday, ramping up 10-20 mph through the day. Aside from a passing shower, it looks like most of Sunday may remain dry too.

Now, if I were headed to Gillette Stadium (oh wait, I am! Sunday morning our whole team will be live on the field from Foxboro for the 5-9 a.m. news, so tune in!) – for game time I’d bring the wet weather gear to be safe.

Sunday evening and night, steadier precipitation will approach from the south. At the same time, strong high pressure will be positioned over eastern Canada, funneling in some colder air from the northeast. In other words, there may be enough cold air to support a burst of accumulating snow through the interior, mainly outside of I-495, before changing over to rain.

Speaking of rain, we could obviously use some, and this could be a significant dose. Expect 2-to-4 inches with locally higher amounts which would result in some localized flooding. The height of the action will be from Monday evening into early Tuesday.

This storm will be particularly dangerous for our marine community.

The persistent onshore wind will ramp up, gusting 45-55 mph at the coast Monday evening/overnight which will build seas to 10-to-20 feet-plus on our outer coastal waters.

Thankfully, our tide cycles are astronomically low, but the northeast wind and battering surf could result in some minor coastal flooding during the Tuesday morning high tide cycle.

That’s the one we’ll be watching. On top of that, the strong wind could result in isolated pockets of damage.

Obviously, there are many details to iron out in the days to come, but I want to give you an early heads up on what we’re thinking in the WBZ-TV Weather Center.

Stay tuned to updates throughout the weekend!