NightSide – WBZ Cares: Big Brother Big Sister

January 20, 2017 1:06 AM By Dee Lee
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ, WBZ Cares

BOSTON (CBS) – Big Brother Big Sister is an organization well known for making a life-changing difference for at-risk boys and girls that just need some guidance and a positive influence to help them succeed. As part of our ongoing WBZ Cares series, Dan will welcome in Steve Beck, Executive Director of the Big Brother Big Sister Foundation, and Wes Enicks, Vice President of Development for the Big Sister Association of Greater Boston into the NightSide studio to talk about the good work they do and how you can find out more or get involved.

http://bbbsfoundation.org/

Originally broadcast January 19th, 2017.

