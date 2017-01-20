NightSide – Prepping For The Big Day

BOSTON (CBS) – On the eve of one of the biggest celebrations the country has ever seen, thousands upon thousands are gathering in our nation’s capital. Tomorrow, President Obama will step aside, and President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath and deliver his inaugural address as the 45th President of the United States of America. Steve DiFillippo of Davio’s and former New England Patriot great Matt Light check in with Dan to talk about a big weekend, both locally and nationally.

Originally broadcast January 19th, 2017.

Part 1:



Part 2:

