INAUGURATION DAY: Live Blog | Watch: CBS News Live | Listen: WBZ NewsRadio 1030 | Program | Read More

Reporter’s Notebook: Great Honor To Witness Peaceful Transfer Of Power

January 20, 2017 11:26 AM By David Wade
Filed Under: David Wade, Reporters Notebook, Trump Inauguration

WASHINGTON (CBS) – For me Inauguration Day started hours before the light of day. The new president may have been scheduled to take the oath at exactly 11:46 a.m. but my alarm went off at exactly 2:45 a.m.

Driving into D.C. for our morning news hits, I was struck not just by how many roads are shut down around the Capitol and National Mall but also by the number of military vehicles and members of the National Guard in the streets. This is a peaceful transfer of power but keeping it peaceful from any possible threats is a huge undertaking. An estimated 28,000 members of law enforcement are here. My buddy who is a Tewksbury police officer will be working along the parade route and told me 55 police departments in Massachusetts have officers here.

From 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. I stood on a rooftop across from the Capitol doing live reports for our morning news. By 6 a.m., there were already people lined up at the security tents below ready to go through metal detectors before making their way onto the area below the Capitol steps where the President will make his inaugural speech.

The rain began to fall lightly soon after the sun came up but it didn’t remotely change the mood of the throngs of people who made their way toward the Capitol. Massachusetts is a very blue state with a high percentage of people unhappy with outcome of this election but to be here is to see there are people from all across the country who couldn’t be happier.

Rain ponchos were probably the second most popular fashion item on the streets here. The first? “Make America Great Again Hats.”

Videographer Matt Colson and I walked up and down the long lines of people who, despite having tickets, had to wait to make it through security. It was a good opportunity to talk to people about what the day means and where we all go from here.

I met Ron Tiro. He’s a Trump supporter who drove down from Wakefield Thursday night. It took him 7 hours. He got here at 2 a.m. He was in line for security at 7 a.m. Ron told me about his excitement for a Trump presidency. He also noted he has other friends coming down to protest. He said they’d all have a drink tonight and talk respectfully about the future of the country.

I also met a father and his 8-year-old son from Maryland who came because, as the dad put it, “My son was crazy about following the election.” When I kneeled down to ask the child what he had learned this election he responded “… that Hillary lied.”

There is civility. There is some hostility. But overall there is a feeling of celebration here.

Politics aside, for me it is a great honor to be on hand for the peaceful transfer of power. This process is one of the many things that makes America great.

