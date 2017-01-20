INAUGURATION DAY: Live Blog | Watch: CBS News Live | Listen: WBZ NewsRadio 1030 | Program | Read More

Thomas On Not Being An All-Star Starter: ‘Not The End Of The World’

January 20, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Brad Stevens, Brian Robb, Isaiah Thomas, NBA All-Star Game

By Brian Robb, CBS Boston

WALTHAM (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas handled his tiebreaker loss to DeMar DeRozan for the final Eastern Conference All-Star guard with grace on Friday at the Celtics practice facility. The 27-year-old point guard tried to keep things in perspective while crediting DeRozan and Cavs guard Kyrie Irving for earning the starting nods alongside LeBron James, Jimmy Butler and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the East frontcourt.

“It’s not the end of the world,” Thomas said. “I’m good. I mean, I was disappointed but those guys deserve it as well. I did everything I can under my control to put myself in position to be a starter, so I can’t really worry about things I can’t control. It’s not the end of the world.”

Thomas beat out DeRozan in both the media and players vote, but each of those sections of the polling only accounted for 25 percent of the voting pie. The Raptors shooting guard beat the Thomas in fan voting (which accounted for 50 percent of the voting pie) and that category ended up being the eventual overall tiebreaker between the two as well.

While Thomas has reason to feel miffed after averaging 28.7 points per game (fourth-best in the NBA) in the first half of the season, he’s not even the biggest snub in this year’s voting, as he pointed out.

“I mean if you look in the West, [Russell] Westbrook averages a triple-double and didn’t get in,” Thomas said of the Oklahoma City Thunder guard. “I’ll let everybody else debate for me and argue for me. Those guys that made it to start deserve it and I’ll go from there.”

While Thomas may try to downplay the missed opportunity, Brad Stevens believes his point guard will use the perceived slight to his advantage.

“It may be a motivating factor for him,” Stevens said. “I certainly think he should be starting the game, but he’s going to be an All-Star. It’s out of his control. There’s a ton of people who voted for him, and rightfully so. All of those guys who are starting the game are good players too, and it’s not an easy decision in any regard. We’re all biased here.”

Thomas confirmed that strategy, admitting that being passed over will bug him a little more than he’s let in.

“I mean, it does” Thomas said when pressed on whether it bothers him that he didn’t make it. “I can’t do nothing about it. I’m trying to change it up now where I stop worrying about things I can’t control. I’ve done everything I possibly could to put myself in a position to be able to start in the All-Star game and it didn’t happen, so I’ve just got to get back in the gym and keep working.

“Like I always say, I’m gonna just keep going. I appreciate everybody who voted for me, especially you guys, the media showed me some love. And then my peers, my peers showed me love too. So it hurt, but I’ll be all right. I’ll just use it as motivation.”

All-Star reserves for both conferences will be announced Thursday night.

Brian Robb covers the Celtics for CBS Boston and contributes to NBA.com, among other media outlets. You can follow him on Twitter @CelticsHub

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia