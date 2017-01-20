CBS Boston’s Patriots-Steelers AFC Championship Game Predictions

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots look to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl for the ninth time in franchise history on Sunday when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game.

It’s the sixth straight conference title game for the Patriots, and 13th overall in team history.

Will the Patriots be off to Houston following Sunday’s game? Here’s what the WBZ-TV, WBZ NewsRadio and 98.5 The Sports Hub teams are predicting:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots offense laid and egg last Saturday against the Texans and still put up 34 points.

Bill Belichick made it clear this week: Everyone has to step up against the Steelers. We could be in for a high-scoring affair as the two teams battle for a trip to Super Bowl LI. Even though the Steelers didn’t score a touchdown last week, and won with six field goals, Ben Roethlisberger should find the end zone in Foxboro.

But the Patriots will be ready, and coming off a bad game may be the perfect time to face the Steelers.

Patriots 38, Steelers 28

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

There are a lot of things favoring the Patriots in this one. It’s their sixth straight trip to the AFC Championship, so there are plenty of players who felt the sting of losing in Denver last year, but also the elation of winning two seasons ago at home. The Pats play well at Gillette Stadium and Tom Brady is 6-2 lifetime vs Ben Roethlisberger.

However, the Steelers gutted out an 18-16 win at Kansas City Sunday night so they have no fear of playing in a hostile environment.

But, over the course of Brady and the Patriots illustrious history…when they don’t play well one week…they follow it up with a great performance. I’ll go with that.

Patriots 35, Steelers 27

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

I get it. The Pats didn’t have their best game against the Houston Texans and everybody is leaning towards the Steelers this weekend. Ironically, I feel this game will be easier for the Pats than last week’s game.

First, let’s not forget that the Chiefs backed into that No. 2 seed. That was Oakland’s and then Derek Carr got hurt. Kansas City hasn’t won a playoff game at home since 1994 and Alex Smith is a pure disappointment.

Also, if the Steelers come into Foxboro and settle for field goals, they will lose miserably.

The Pats haven’t allowed a rushing touchdown since last season. In their so-called “bad game” last weekend, they put 34 on the board.

The Patriots are the better team. They’ll be heading to Houston for Superbowl LI.

Patriots 33, Steelers 17

Adam Kaufman, WBZ NewsRadio 1030/98.5 The Sports Hub

Look, it’s never easy to get to a Super Bowl. This won’t be a walk in the park for the Patriots. That said, Pittsburgh is a better match-up for New England than Houston, even in light of the Pats’ 18-point win in the divisional round.

That doesn’t mean the game will be as lopsided because it shouldn’t be, but the Patriots’ elite, largely healthy offense is fully equipped to have its way with an improved but generally underwhelming Steelers defense. They can’t rush the passer the way the Texans were able to get to Tom Brady – who, by the way, is 4-0 with 15 touchdowns and ZERO interceptions at home in his career against the Steelers.

As for Pittsburgh, Le’Veon Bell (1,172 rushing yards, 8 TD’s last last 8 games) and Antonio Brown (no, there won’t be a distraction from the stupid video stuff) are both elite and Ben Roethlisberger isn’t very good on the road but he’s far from a career decline. That offense has scored at least 24 points in eight of the last nine games; it’s legit. New England’s defense has 17 takeaways the last seven weeks, though. That unit is playing as well as it has all season and the Steelers won’t win in a shootout in Foxborough.

Get ready for the Pats’ trip to an NFL-record ninth Super Bowl.

Patriots 31, Steelers 21

Mike “Sarge” Riley, WBZ NewsRadio 1030/98.5 The Sports Hub

Nobody said this was supposed to be easy. The Steelers scared me on Christmas Day with their game-winning drive against the Ravens, led by their three headed monster of Big Ben, Bell and Brown. I think the Steelers will hang around for a bit, but it won’t last.

The Patriots are much healthier compared to this time last year with Brady, Edelman, Lewis and Blount at the forefront. The Steelers haven’t played much in Foxboro since their last win here in 2008 (a 33-10 win over the Brady-less Pats) and I think the streak continues with a chance for Brady and Belichick to get their fifth ring.

Patriots 24, Steelers 20

