With Season In Jeopardy, Will Bruins Fire Claude Julien?

January 19, 2017 8:24 AM
Filed Under: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Boston Bruins, Claude Julien, NHL, Toucher & Rich

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins were shut out by the worst team in the Eastern Conference on Monday. They cancelled practice on Tuesday. Then they blew a 4-1 lead in a 6-5 shootout loss in Detroit on Wednesday.

They’ve again cancelled practice on Thursday. Is that an indication that they’re getting ready to fire head coach Claude Julien? CSNNE’s Joe Haggerty thinks so, with Wednesday night’s loss the final nail in the coffin.

“I think it’s imminent,” Haggerty told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Thursday morning. “Maybe they were hoping to get to the All-Star break or the bye week and have some time to prepare, have the coach get some practices. But it’s dire right now and they’re in danger of falling out of it if they don’t make a move.”

The Bruins have lost three of their last four and six of their last nine. While they currently sit as a playoff team in the Atlantic Division, they’ve played six more games than Ottawa and Toronto, who trail them by just two points in the standings.

Haggerty said the team will have several meetings on Thursday and then likely decide on their head coach’s fate. Julien is 416-242-94 in his 10 seasons with the Bruins, leading the team to a Stanley Cup title in 2011 and the Cup Finals in 2013.

“Great coach. He’s had an outstanding run and will go somewhere else and have success, I’m sure,” said Haggerty. “But too many losses where there have been collapses or no-shows, and too many similarities from teams we’ve seen over the last couple of years; not getting enough from the team this year, the best out of them like he has done in the past. I think after 10 years with the Bruins, it’s just time for a new voice.”

Should Julien get the boot, assistant head coach Bruce Cassidy would likely take over. Cassidy previously coached the Washington Capitals from 2002-04, and was head coach of the Providence Bruins of the AHL from 2011 until becoming a B’s assistant this season. Haggerty said it could also be a combination of Cassidy and Joe Sacco, who was head coach of the Colorado Avalanche from 2009-13.

