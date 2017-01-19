NightSide – What’s Your Dream Job?

January 19, 2017 1:03 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – For Stoughton, Massachusetts native Jorge Alves, his lifelong dream of being a goalie in the NHL came true, if only for a handful of seconds. Alves is the equipment manager for the Carolina Hurricanes. But, in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, he recently got to suit up and actually check into a game with just over seven seconds left on the clock. Alves talks with Dan about what it was like to live out his childhood fantasy. If you could throw reality and responsibility out the window, what would be your ultimate dream job?

Originally broadcast January 18th, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia