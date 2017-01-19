NightSide – What’s Your Dream Job?

BOSTON (CBS) – For Stoughton, Massachusetts native Jorge Alves, his lifelong dream of being a goalie in the NHL came true, if only for a handful of seconds. Alves is the equipment manager for the Carolina Hurricanes. But, in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, he recently got to suit up and actually check into a game with just over seven seconds left on the clock. Alves talks with Dan about what it was like to live out his childhood fantasy. If you could throw reality and responsibility out the window, what would be your ultimate dream job?

