BOSTON (CBS) – There are a number of real estate “flipping” shows on TV these days, and you can find “free” seminars or classes in almost every city. But real estate dynamo Cindy Stumpo says that anyone looking to purchase property should follow the age-old adage “if it’s too good to be true, it probably is.” Tune in to hear Cindy’s perspective on the real estate market and her thoughts on where we are headed.

Originally broadcast January 18th, 2017.

Part 1:



Part 2: