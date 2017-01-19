Welterweight Title Fight Between Keith Thurman And Danny Garcia To Air In Primetime On CBS

Bryan Altman

On June 25, 2016, boxing returned to primetime on CBS with a bang as welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman and Shawn “Showtime” Porter put on one of the best bouts of the year.

Before last year’s epic WBA Welterweight title fight, it had been 40 years since boxing aired on CBS in primetime, but thanks to the overwhelming success of Thurman-Porter, the wait for the next primetime fight has been reduced substantially.

On Wednesday SHOWTIME Sports announced that Thurman (27-0, 22 KOs) will once again headline a primetime fight on CBS, this time against challenger Danny “Swift” Garcia (33-0, 19 KOs) in a unification title fight on March 4 of this year at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York.

According to a press release from SHOWTIME, the broadcast — presented by Premier Boxing Champions and produced by SHOWTIME Sports for CBS, will air from 9-11 p.m. ET that Saturday night.

“Barclays Center and Brooklyn are my home away from home,” Garcia said, according to the press release from SHOWTIME. “I’ve headlined the most shows at Barclays Center and my fans from Philly and my fans from New York can be there. It’s going to be another Danny Garcia show. I don’t care if people think I’m an underdog. To me, Keith Thurman is nothing but a name. Come March 4, I am going to show the world once again that I am a true champion.”

“I’m looking forward to returning to Barclays Center and headlining a national broadcast on CBS – both the arena and the network were good homes for me in 2016,” Thurman said. “I am the champ, and I always will be. Danny Garcia is a fighter who I have asked for and who I have respect for. But he’s going to learn, just as my past opponents have, that my power and speed will rise above any swiftness he has. I am the true welterweight champion. I will unify the titles and show him what ‘One Time’ feels like. I look forward to this fight and the fans should too; be there on March 4.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, are priced at $750, $500, $400, $300, $150, $100, and $50* and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.ticketmaster.com, www.barclayscenter.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.