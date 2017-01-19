Julian Edelman Stars In Patriots Mic’d Up Video Against Texans

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots turned in one of their worst performances of the season on Saturday in the AFC Divisional Playoffs against the Houston Texans, but they still won by 18 points. A new NFL Films video featuring the teams mic’d up could make you feel a little better about how they played.

The star of this video is Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, who caught eight passes for 137 yards. Edelman shows his personality as he professes his “need for speed” and messes around with officials. You can see the full video at Patriots.com.

Another striking moment comes after Edelman made a big catch in which he appeared to push off the Texans’ defensive back but was not flagged. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien alerted referee Pete Morelli to Edelman’s push-offs, after which the official warned Edelman not to do it again. But Edelman flips the whole argument around while demonstrating his deep knowledge of the rulebook as he defended himself (although he says his therapist tells him he’s too defensive).

What’s also striking in the video are the clips relating to Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler. O’Brien tells Texans linemen “Get him going, tell him we’ve got to answer, get him going,” ostensibly referring to Osweiler. The quarterback is also shown trying to rally his teammates on the sidelines to what looks like a lukewarm reaction.

If you felt that Osweiler didn’t have the mental toughness or leadership qualities to be a good NFL quarterback, this video will help your cause.

