How Good Is Patriots’ Defense Compared To Steelers’ Defense?

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Close observers of the Patriots this season have had a difficult time with crowning the New England defense as a top-tier unit. The stats, which show the Patriots as a standout No. 1 defense in terms of points allowed while respectably ranking eighth in yards allowed, are undeniable. But stats don’t always paint a full picture, not when a team plays nine games against teams that ranked 21st or worst in points scored.

Essentially, the Patriots excelled, yes, but they did it largely against some woefully impotent offenses. And so, in the build-up to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against Pittsburgh, it’s slightly difficult to determine which team’s defense is set up to be superior.

Here’s a quick look at the overall numbers of both teams on the season as a whole:

Patriots Defense Points: 1st

Yards: 8th

Sacks: T-16th

INTs: T-15th

Takeaways: T-14th

Third-down: 7th

Passer Rating: 8th

Steelers Defense Points: 10th

Yards: 12th

Sacks: T-9th

INTs: T-15th

Takeaways: T-14th

Third-down: 23rd

Passer Rating: 14th

But again, such numbers aren’t necessarily reflective of too much. And while no numbers can ever encapsulate a sport as intricate as football, let’s try. And let’s do that by comparing how the Patriots and Steelers did against common opponents, of which the team shared six this season.

I’ll go through opponent-by-opponent here. In instances when one team has faced an opponent twice and the other team faced that opponent just once, I’ll present the average numbers from the two games combined. In instances where both the Patriots and Steelers have played a certain team twice (Miami), I’ll include the total numbers from the two games combined.

Again, this is just an exercise for comparison’s sake, and the results of games from September might not really matter now in January. Quarterbacks change, people get hurt, starters are rested, stud linebackers get randomly traded — you get the idea. So consider this merely an interesting comparison instead of a scientific measure. Let’s look at the numbers.

(All stats are what the defense allowed, except for the turnovers and sacks.)

Patriots D vs. Miami (2 games) 38 points

737 yards

54.5% third down

6 turnovers

592 pass yards

145 rush yards

6.2 yards per play

0 sacks

Steelers D vs. Miami (2 games) 42 points

779 yards

46.4% third down

3 turnovers

540 pass yards

274 rush yards

6.0 yards per play

2.5 sacks

—

Patriots D vs. Cincinnati

(1 game) 17 points

357 yards

41.7% third down

0 turnovers

237 pass yards

120 rush yards

5.5 yards per play

2 sacks

Steelers D vs. Cincinnati

(2-game avg.) 18 points

317 yards

35.7% third down

3 turnovers

256 pass yards

61 rush yards

4.9 yards per play

1 sack

—

Patriots D vs. Baltimore

(1 game) 17 points

348 yards

37.5% third down

1 turnover

306 pass yards

42 rush yards

5.1 yards per play

2 sacks

Steelers D vs. Baltimore

(2-game average) 24 points

321 yards

38.2% third down

1 turnover

235 pass yards

86 rush yards

4.8 yards per play

2.5 sacks

—

Patriots D vs. New York Jets

(2-game average) 10 points

286 yards

27.2% third down

3 turnovers

199 pass yards

88 rush yards

5.2 yards per play

1.5 sacks

Steelers D vs. New York Jets

(1 game) 13 points

316 yards

18% third down

0 turnovers

244 pass yards

72 rush yards

5.4 yards per play

3 sacks

—

Patriots D vs. Cleveland

(1 game) 13 points

262 yards

38.5% third down

1 turnover

235 pass yards

27 rush yards

4.4 yards per play

2 sacks

Steelers D vs. Cleveland

(2-game average) 16.5 points

323 yards

40% third down

3 turnovers

191 pass yards

132 rush yards

4.6 yards per play

6 sacks

—

Patriots D vs. Buffalo

(2-game average) 20.5 points

377 yards

39.3% third down

0 turnovers

226.5 pass yards

150.5 rush yards

5.3 yards per play

2 sacks

Steelers D vs. Buffalo

(1 games) 20 points

275 yards

33.3% third down

1 turnover

208 pass yards

67 rush yards

5.7 yards per play

5 sacks

—

OK, so that’s a lot of numbers. But when you put them side-by-side while again acknowledging that this is not scientific, it would appear as though the Steelers can boast of having the better defense. Pittsburgh had a 5-3 lead in categories against the Bengals, and they held a 4-3 lead in categories against Baltimore. The Patriots led 5-3 in the categories against the Jets and Browns. The Patriots and Steelers split the categories evenly vs. Miami.

Really, it may be a specious endeavor to try to claim these eight categories in these particular games can actually determine a “better” defense. But if you are keenly familiar with what the Patriots’ defense is at this point of the year, the comparison can at least help you discern what you can expect from the Pittsburgh defense on Sunday.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.