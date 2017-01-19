How Good Is Patriots’ Defense Compared To Steelers’ Defense?

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — Close observers of the Patriots this season have had a difficult time with crowning the New England defense as a top-tier unit. The stats, which show the Patriots as a standout No. 1 defense in terms of points allowed while respectably ranking eighth in yards allowed, are undeniable. But stats don’t always paint a full picture, not when a team plays nine games against teams that ranked 21st or worst in points scored.
Essentially, the Patriots excelled, yes, but they did it largely against some woefully impotent offenses. And so, in the build-up to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against Pittsburgh, it’s slightly difficult to determine which team’s defense is set up to be superior.
Here’s a quick look at the overall numbers of both teams on the season as a whole:
Patriots Defense
- Points: 1st
- Yards: 8th
- Sacks: T-16th
- INTs: T-15th
- Takeaways: T-14th
- Third-down: 7th
- Passer Rating: 8th
Steelers Defense
- Points: 10th
- Yards: 12th
- Sacks: T-9th
- INTs: T-15th
- Takeaways: T-14th
- Third-down: 23rd
- Passer Rating: 14th
But again, such numbers aren’t necessarily reflective of too much. And while no numbers can ever encapsulate a sport as intricate as football, let’s try. And let’s do that by comparing how the Patriots and Steelers did against common opponents, of which the team shared six this season.
I’ll go through opponent-by-opponent here. In instances when one team has faced an opponent twice and the other team faced that opponent just once, I’ll present the average numbers from the two games combined. In instances where both the Patriots and Steelers have played a certain team twice (Miami), I’ll include the total numbers from the two games combined.
Again, this is just an exercise for comparison’s sake, and the results of games from September might not really matter now in January. Quarterbacks change, people get hurt, starters are rested, stud linebackers get randomly traded — you get the idea. So consider this merely an interesting comparison instead of a scientific measure. Let’s look at the numbers.
(All stats are what the defense allowed, except for the turnovers and sacks.)
Patriots D vs. Miami (2 games)
- 38 points
- 737 yards
- 54.5% third down
- 6 turnovers
- 592 pass yards
- 145 rush yards
- 6.2 yards per play
- 0 sacks
Steelers D vs. Miami (2 games)
- 42 points
- 779 yards
- 46.4% third down
- 3 turnovers
- 540 pass yards
- 274 rush yards
- 6.0 yards per play
- 2.5 sacks
—
Patriots D vs. Cincinnati
(1 game)
- 17 points
- 357 yards
- 41.7% third down
- 0 turnovers
- 237 pass yards
- 120 rush yards
- 5.5 yards per play
- 2 sacks
Steelers D vs. Cincinnati
(2-game avg.)
- 18 points
- 317 yards
- 35.7% third down
- 3 turnovers
- 256 pass yards
- 61 rush yards
- 4.9 yards per play
- 1 sack
—
Patriots D vs. Baltimore
(1 game)
- 17 points
- 348 yards
- 37.5% third down
- 1 turnover
- 306 pass yards
- 42 rush yards
- 5.1 yards per play
- 2 sacks
(2-game average)
- 24 points
- 321 yards
- 38.2% third down
- 1 turnover
- 235 pass yards
- 86 rush yards
- 4.8 yards per play
- 2.5 sacks
—
Patriots D vs. New York Jets
(2-game average)
- 10 points
- 286 yards
- 27.2% third down
- 3 turnovers
- 199 pass yards
- 88 rush yards
- 5.2 yards per play
- 1.5 sacks
Steelers D vs. New York Jets
(1 game)
- 13 points
- 316 yards
- 18% third down
- 0 turnovers
- 244 pass yards
- 72 rush yards
- 5.4 yards per play
- 3 sacks
—
Patriots D vs. Cleveland
(1 game)
- 13 points
- 262 yards
- 38.5% third down
- 1 turnover
- 235 pass yards
- 27 rush yards
- 4.4 yards per play
- 2 sacks
(2-game average)
- 16.5 points
- 323 yards
- 40% third down
- 3 turnovers
- 191 pass yards
- 132 rush yards
- 4.6 yards per play
- 6 sacks
—
Patriots D vs. Buffalo
(2-game average)
- 20.5 points
- 377 yards
- 39.3% third down
- 0 turnovers
- 226.5 pass yards
- 150.5 rush yards
- 5.3 yards per play
- 2 sacks
(1 games)
- 20 points
- 275 yards
- 33.3% third down
- 1 turnover
- 208 pass yards
- 67 rush yards
- 5.7 yards per play
- 5 sacks
—
OK, so that’s a lot of numbers. But when you put them side-by-side while again acknowledging that this is not scientific, it would appear as though the Steelers can boast of having the better defense. Pittsburgh had a 5-3 lead in categories against the Bengals, and they held a 4-3 lead in categories against Baltimore. The Patriots led 5-3 in the categories against the Jets and Browns. The Patriots and Steelers split the categories evenly vs. Miami.
Really, it may be a specious endeavor to try to claim these eight categories in these particular games can actually determine a “better” defense. But if you are keenly familiar with what the Patriots’ defense is at this point of the year, the comparison can at least help you discern what you can expect from the Pittsburgh defense on Sunday.
You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.