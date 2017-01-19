Police: Hingham Teen Escaped After Attempted Assault

January 19, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Assault, Hingham, North Street

HINGHAM (CBS) — A teenager was reportedly assaulted by a man while walking on North Street Wedensday night.

Police say the teen was walking at about 9 p.m. near 16 North St. when a man grabbed her from behind and pulled her pants down. When the girl fought back by screaming and kicking, the alleged attacker ran away toward Station Street.

After the attack, the girl went into a business and reported the incident. Her attacker, who never spoke, is described as very skinny, about 5’5″ tall, wearing tight black pants, a black sweatshirt and  a black mask over his face.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call detectives at 781-741-1443. Anonymous tips can be left at hpd.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia