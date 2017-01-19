Police: Hingham Teen Escaped After Attempted Assault

HINGHAM (CBS) — A teenager was reportedly assaulted by a man while walking on North Street Wedensday night.

Police say the teen was walking at about 9 p.m. near 16 North St. when a man grabbed her from behind and pulled her pants down. When the girl fought back by screaming and kicking, the alleged attacker ran away toward Station Street.

After the attack, the girl went into a business and reported the incident. Her attacker, who never spoke, is described as very skinny, about 5’5″ tall, wearing tight black pants, a black sweatshirt and a black mask over his face.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call detectives at 781-741-1443. Anonymous tips can be left at hpd.org.