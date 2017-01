NORTON (CBS) — Emergency crews are on scene after a car went into the Norton Reservoir.

Police tweeted at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday that a car had gone into the reservoir at Smith Street.

Norton Police and Fire assist with a car in the Reservoir at Smith St. — Norton Police Dept. (@NortonMaPolice) January 19, 2017

Police and firefighters are on scene, hauling the car to shore.

A witness on scene told WBZ an occupant of the car was rescued from the reservoir and taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear whether the person rescued has injuries, or what kind of injuries they might be.