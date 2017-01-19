WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Boston Police Officer Mourns ‘Ready For Anything’ K9 Partner’s Death

January 19, 2017 11:41 AM
Filed Under: Boston Police Department, K9 Officer

BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston police officer is mourning the death of his K9 partner of 8 years.

Officer Troy Caisey says he raised Bronson from a 12-week-old puppy until his death at Caisey’s home on Sunday.

Bronson was the department’s first “dual purpose Patrol and Explosive Detection K9.”

“Bronson was what I love to see in a Police Dog – high energy level, always ready to work, confident, good temperament and a bit of a punk,” Caisey said in a department Facebook post. “He rode along side of me for countless shifts patrolling the City of Boston and I always knew that he was ready for anything we encountered.”

Caisey, the head trainer of the K9 unit, said he spent his final hours with Bronson in his yard with the dog’s head in his lap.

“So as you go about your busy day and your dog is staring at you for a little attention or play time – take a few minutes for them,” Caisey said. “All they want to do is please you and spend a little time with you. They won’t be here for long.”

Read the officer’s full statement below:

“On Sunday January 15, 2017, I lost my K9 Partner of 8 years. Boston Police K9 Bronson passed away at home after a sudden illness. I raised him as a puppy from 12 weeks old and he was by my side until he passed away at the age of 9. Bronson was what I love to see in a Police Dog – high energy level, always ready to work, confident, good temperament and a bit of a punk. He rode along side of me for countless shifts patrolling the City of Boston and I always knew that he was ready for anything we encountered. On what would end up being our final night together, when I knew he was slipping away and he wouldn’t last much longer, I spent time with him sitting in my yard with his head in my lap – just talking to him. I can’t possibly explain all that he meant to me or how much he will be missed. So as you go about your busy day and your dog is staring at you for a little attention or play time – take a few minutes for them. All they want to do is please you and spend a little time with you. They won’t be here for long.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia