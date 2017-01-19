What’s Up This Weekend: January 20-22

BOSTON (CBS) – With a winter chill in the air, weekends are a great time to hit a new museum, or check out a new exhibit at an old favorite. Here is a special Museum Edition of What’s Up This Weekend.

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS

When you think Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts you may picture master works by Monet, modern abstract art, or ancient Egyptian carvings. Through June there is also an exhibition sure to pull on local heartstrings. To celebrate the 75th anniversary of Make Way for Ducklings, there is a special exhibit chronicling author and illustrator Robert McCloskey’s career. This, of course, includes drawings from the beloved children’s book set in Boston. MORE INFO: mfa.org

SHOES: PLEASURE AND PAIN

Shoes can be practical, or purely a fashion statement. They can also be art. The Peabody Essex Museum has an exhibit through mid-March called Shoes: Pleasure and Pain. “Explore the creativity of footwear from around the globe through more than 300 pairs of shoes, ranging from elaborate vintage designs to those by contemporary makers.” MORE INFO: pem.org

CONTEMPORARY DANCE

Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art is hosting the internationally acclaimed ODC/Dance this weekend only. In their Boston debut, the contemporary dance group performs, “a powerful work that explores a world transformed by climate change… a physical, insightful, and emotive work.” MORE INFO: artsboston.org

DINOS & RHINOS

Did you know that every Sunday morning the Harvard Museum of Natural History is free to Massachusetts residents, with proof of residency? The museum features wildlife specimens from across the planet, under the sea, and through the ages. MORE INFO: hmnh.harvard.edu

DA VINCI THE GENIUS

You have just a couple more weeks to explore Da Vinci – The Genius at Boston’s Museum of Science. The special exhibit “brings to life the genius of Leonardo as an inventor, artist, scientist, anatomist, engineer, architect, sculptor, and philosopher.” It features life-size recreations of inventions, and investigations of his most famous works of art. MORE INFO: mos.org