Woman Wants To Reunite With Abandoned Child Who Inspired Baby Safe Haven Law

WORCESTER (CBS) – Pamela Morris has a message for the abandoned baby she found in a plastic shopping bag behind her car in a Worcester parking lot nearly 17 years ago: “I just hope you see this, and I wonder what you’re like.”

The child was known as “Baby May”, because it was born May 1, 2000. “I nudged it a little bit and it wouldn’t move… I’m like, ‘Oh my God somebody left animals in a bag,’” she recalls. “It looked like a murder scene when I first saw it.”

When the biological mother never came forward, an adoptive family did. The incident inspired a new law in 2004, establishing safe drop-off points for newborns, no questions asked.

“There have been over 94% less abandonments in Massachusetts,” said Renee Marcou, a spokesperson for Baby Safe Haven.

Morris has tried unsuccessfully through the years to contact the child through the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, but she says the agency has been protective.

The Baby Safe Haven organization wants to facilitate a reunion. The group wants the child, who’s now a teenager, or her parents to contact the group, if interested.

“I’d be disappointed if I didn’t meet her, but at least I tried. I didn’t give up,” said Morris.

Baby Safe Haven can be reached through BabySafeHaven@gmail.com