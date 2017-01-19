Sports Hub Vs. 93.7 The Fan AFC Championship Predictions

Hosts from 98.5 The Sports Hub and Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan make their predictions for Sunday’s AFC Championship showdown.

FRED TOUCHER

Steelers 27, Patriots 20. Edelman secretly injures himself before the game while trying to make Brady notice him doing rad tricks on his skateboard.

RICH SHERTENLIEB

Patriots. The Patriots will win because Mike Tomlin will once again be hearing Scott Zolak’s play of the game in his headset, as well as Bill Belichick’s Bon Jovi-laden Spotify playlist.

COLIN DUNLAP

Steelers 35, Patriots 34. This game turns into the high-scoring game that seemingly everyone wants to see, with the Steelers coming from behind in the second half to win. And I have a crazy premonition that the thrust of the comeback is New England having to play without Tom Brady because of a big hit laid on him by James Harrison or Ryan Shazier.

JOSH MILLER

Patriots 31, Steelers 27. The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is as balanced as it’s ever been. They can run and throw the ball as good as anyone in the NFL. Defensively they’ve grown and matured and have found a way to get to the quarterback on a regularly basis. Still not enough to overtake New England.

JOM COLONY

Steelers 34, Patriots 31. LeVeon Bell doesn’t set a new franchise playoff record but does run for over 100 yards and a touchdown, Antonio Brown also scores but the surprise hero is Jesse James who with 2 TDs. Sean Davis comes up with an interception but the big defensive play is a James Harrison strip-sack.

SCOTT ZOLAK

Patriots 28, Steelers 17. Pats defense better than anyone thought & a clean no turnover game from Pats. Like the Belichick/Brady combo at home.

MARC BERTRAND

Patriots 27, Steelers 20. Tom Brady will rebound from a poor performance last week to own the Steelers like he always does. In his last 5 Games against Pittsburgh Brady has 15 TDs & 0 INTs. His passer ratings in those games: 125.2, 117.4, 101.8, 151.8, & 143.7. When the game is in the books, I look forward to seeing another post-game video from Antonio Brown.

ANDREW FILLIPPONI

Patriots 32, Steelers 24. Tom Brady’s thrown 19 touchdowns with no interceptions vs. Mike Tomlin led teams. In New England’s only loss with Brady in the lineup, the Patriots were a -2 in turnover differential. When Brady takes care of the ball, the Patriots win. Ben Roethlisberger threw 2 more picks in Sunday’s win over Kansas City. Expect the Steelers to lose the turnover battle and the game.

MICHAEL FELGER

Steelers 27, Patriots 26. Game comes down to final play. Gostkowski misses a kick. Gronkowski’s loss is felt.

TONY MASSAROTTI

Patriots 26, Steelers 17. Pats will have more trouble in the red zone than people think, but Stephen Gostkowski will make his kicks.

JOE STARKEY

Patriots 34, Steelers 30. It’ll be a wonderfully entertaining game with perhaps the last team with the ball winning. I have a feeling Brady will be last with the ball.

CHRIS MUELLER

Steelers 38, Patriots 35. Steelers fans have been waiting 12 years to get revenge. They’ve been waiting 12 years to prove that New England had to cheat to beat them. The Pats are as good as ever, as surgical as ever. They might beat the Steelers in Foxborough 8 or 9 times out of 10. The Steelers have Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, however, and their work, combined an appearance from the “great” version of Ben Roethlisberger, will make this one of those few exceptions to the rule.

ADAM JONES

Patriots 31, Steelers 27. Defense gets tested against a real QB, but Brady exploits a weak Pittsburgh secondary to advance to his seventh Super Bowl.









PAUL ZEISE

Steelers 27, Patriots 23. This Steelers team reminds me of the one that won the Super Bowl over the Seahawks in Detroit in that they have momentum, they are playing with confidence and have gotten better each week. I think they are more balanced than the Patriots and I believe Le’Veon Bell will be the X-factor that pushes them over the top.