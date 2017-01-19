7 Players Limited, But Patriots Have Perfect Attendance At Practice Again

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots had perfect attendance at practice for the second straight day on Thursday, as they prepare for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Seven Patriots were once again limited on Thursday, the same seven players who were limited at Wednesday’s session:

WR Danny Amendola (ankle)

TE Martellus Bennett (knee)

RB Brandon Bolden (knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder)

WR Chris Hogan (thigh)

WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)

DE Jabaal Sheard (knee)

For the Steelers, running back Le’Veon Bell missed his second day of practice. His absence is listed as non injury related.

Tight end LaDarius Green (concussion) did not practice after being a limited participant on Wednesday, while linebacker James Harrison (shoulder/triceps) did not practice after being a full participant on Wednesday.

Linebacker Vince Williams (shoulder) was a full participant on Thursday after missing Pittsburgh’s first practice of the week.

