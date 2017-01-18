Taunton Police Chase Ends With Head-On Crash

TAUNTON (CBS) – A driver in a high-speed chase suffered a serious leg injury after crashing Wednesday while attempting to avoid police in Taunton.

Taunton Police attempted to stop a vehicle around 9:40 a.m. in the area of Middleboro Ave. and Caswell Street, but the driver sped off.

Officers began a pursuit that lasted about seven minutes. The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, fled into Raynham before turning back into Taunton on Route 44.

At one point during the chase, police say the suspect nearly crashed into a cruiser, forcing the officer to swerve out of the way.

Eventually the driver lost control on the slick roads while driving 40-50 MPH. As a result, the suspect crashed head-on into another car on Dean Street.

The suspect was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with a serious leg injury. The driver of the second vehicle suffered a bloody nose and other minor injuries.