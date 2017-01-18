Taunton Police Chase Ends With Head-On Crash

January 18, 2017 1:49 PM
TAUNTON (CBS) – A driver in a high-speed chase suffered a serious leg injury after crashing Wednesday while attempting to avoid police in Taunton.

Taunton Police attempted to stop a vehicle around 9:40 a.m. in the area of Middleboro Ave. and Caswell Street, but the driver sped off.

Officers began a pursuit that lasted about seven minutes. The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, fled into Raynham before turning back into Taunton on Route 44.

A driver fleeing from police crashed into a second vehicle in Taunton. (Photo credit: David Curran/SatelliteNewsService.com)

At one point during the chase, police say the suspect nearly crashed into a cruiser, forcing the officer to swerve out of the way.

Eventually the driver lost control on the slick roads while driving 40-50 MPH. As a result, the suspect crashed head-on into another car on Dean Street.

The suspect was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with a serious leg injury. The driver of the second vehicle suffered a bloody nose and other minor injuries.

